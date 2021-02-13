Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0-43.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 million.Impinj also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.08 EPS.

PI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.89.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

