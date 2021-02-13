Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

