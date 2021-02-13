DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

