Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $19.43 on Friday. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

