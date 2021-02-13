GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $270.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $270.96.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

