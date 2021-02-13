Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.21 EPS.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.29 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

