Status (SNT) Trading 89.5% Higher This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $383.22 million and $149.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

