K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KPLUY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.