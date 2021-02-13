Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.82.

Several analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

