Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

