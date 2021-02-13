Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $330,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

