iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.iRobot also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 to $3.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.