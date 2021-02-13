Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $609.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

