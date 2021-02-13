LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35.
Several brokerages recently commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.
LiveXLive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
