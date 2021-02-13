LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

