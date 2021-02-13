Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

