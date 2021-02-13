Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Expands By 220.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 220.9% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

