Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

