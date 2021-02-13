WealthStone Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 113.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.2% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 87.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

