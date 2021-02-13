Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $486.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $487.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

