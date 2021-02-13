Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.