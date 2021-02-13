Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

