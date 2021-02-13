TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

