Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.