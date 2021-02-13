ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $150.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

