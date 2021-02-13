Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.