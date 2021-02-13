Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $5.24. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $4.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $27.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $28.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.65 to $31.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $243.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $293.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.42.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

