US Bancorp DE Trims Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $49,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

BATS IDV opened at $30.82 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

