Cowen Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $235.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.31.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $207.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.