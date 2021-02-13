BMO Capital Markets Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $20.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.