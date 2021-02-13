Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

