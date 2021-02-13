Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

