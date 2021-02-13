Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,962,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.