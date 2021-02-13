Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 277 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $722.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.