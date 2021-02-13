Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGNX. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

CGNX stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 70.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

