Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 3,976 Shares

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talend alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

TLND opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.