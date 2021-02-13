Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.94

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 739150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $163,175 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.