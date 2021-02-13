John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.40

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $93.37, with a volume of 83864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

