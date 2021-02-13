Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 1499493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

