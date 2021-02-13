SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.87

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 146899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

