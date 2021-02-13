Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.25

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

