SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.17

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 89405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.