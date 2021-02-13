Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $99.00 at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $67,697,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after buying an additional 1,063,805 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

