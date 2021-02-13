Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Decreases By 62.9%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 14th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

