SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 14th total of 329,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

SCYX stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.