Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

KGC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

