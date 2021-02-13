Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,802.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

