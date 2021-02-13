Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

