Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$198.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$174.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$181.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

