Glassman Wealth Services Buys 167 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $104.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

