Glassman Wealth Services Buys 191 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sony were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sony by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sony by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sony by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

